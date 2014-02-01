Pep Guardiola responds to Barcelona transfer links
18 February at 16:05As we’ve previously reported, Barcelona star Lionel Messi has recently made contact with his old boss Pep Guardiola to tempt him back to the Nou Camp. Luis Enrique’s contract runs until the end of the season and the Argentinian ace has no doubt about who he would like to become the next manager in charge of the blaugrana.
The current Manchester City tactician, however, has denied that he’s considering a return to his old club. Talking ahead of the Citizens’ next FA Cup clash, Guardiola told Sky Sports: "I will never go back to Barcelona to be coach there. My period there is gone.”
"Barcelona are still the best team in the world. It's always a surprise because they are so, so good, but in football anything can happen. When you have dominated world football, it's normal that the people expect you to keep up that level, but my advice to you, knowing Luis and the players a little, is not to talk too much, because they will be back and prove you wrong.”
"They've done it over the years, dominating football for 10 years, and they continue to be the best team in the world."
Go to comments