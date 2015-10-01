Pep Guardiola's Man City win in 'Fergie time' again

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was very happy after having equalled the Premier League record of winnign 13 matches on the trot after having defeated West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.



The former Bayern Munich and Barcelona coach was very happy about winning the match in the dying minutes stating that "I would prefer we had the game won before the last moments, but the Premier League is the Premier League. I heard about the 'Fergie time'; I wasn't here in that period but of course you have seen what we've shown in past games: we don't give up. I understand and I don't judge if a team just want to defend, so it's difficult to attack them" he told Sky Sport.



Guardiola continued "Even in that situation we have to learn how to attack that position. At Huddersfield we had more problems, but West Ham played the same. We started well in first 10 mins of the game, but we didn't create and weren't able to find right place and right position. We made some more quick attacks and excited our fans after the break and we scored the goal, which is important. Against Southampton I didn't think we could get the winner, but today I did. West Ham didn't' want to play, they took time, so we had to be patient."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)