Pep Guardiola set for Man City reunion with Bayern Munich defender, revives interest in Laporte

The January transfer window is going to be a very intense one for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The Catalan boss wants to sign one new defender and one new centre midfielder to add depth and quality to the Citizens’ squad.



According to a report of the DailyMirror, Guardiola has resumed his interest in Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte who snubbed a move to the Etihad Stadium last summer before John Stones’ Man City switch.



Laporte has recently signed a new contract with a £ 55 million release clause, but Guardiola believes that he’s a better value-for money than Virgil Van Dijk who reportedly costs £ 50 million.



Guardiola is considering signing the France defender in June, though he’s close to reaching an agreement with his former club Bayern Munich for the season loan deal of Holger Badstuber. The Germany International is out of contract in the summer and the Bundesliga giants want him to sign a new deal before moving to Manchester City on loan.

