Manchester City bossis considering making an offer to sign Real Madrid goalkeeperin the summer, Ok Diario in Spain reports The Spanish tactician is being harshly criticized by English media as well as Manchester City fans for the summer signing of former Barcelona goalkeeperwho is delivering some highly disappointing performances at the Etihad Stadium.The Chile International has concededand although Man City can still rely on their loanee star Joe Hart for the next campaign, Guardiola is said to be willing to splash the cash to sign a new goalkeeper in the next campaign, selling the Englishman to the best bidder.Real Madrid have resumed their interest inthat’s why they could give Guardiola green light to sign their current 30-year-old shot-stopper, provided that the Catalan manager sends an appropriate offer.