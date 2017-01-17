Pep Guardiola wants Real Madrid’s Claudio Bravo to replace under-fire Man City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo
18 January at 22:40Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is considering making an offer to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Keilor Navas in the summer, Ok Diario in Spain reports.
The Spanish tactician is being harshly criticized by English media as well as Manchester City fans for the summer signing of former Barcelona goalkeeper Claudio Bravo who is delivering some highly disappointing performances at the Etihad Stadium.
The Chile International has conceded 14 goals out of the last 22 shots on target allowed by the Premier League giants and although Man City can still rely on their loanee star Joe Hart for the next campaign, Guardiola is said to be willing to splash the cash to sign a new goalkeeper in the next campaign, selling the Englishman to the best bidder.
Real Madrid have resumed their interest in Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea and are also interested in signing Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois, that’s why they could give Guardiola green light to sign their current 30-year-old shot-stopper, provided that the Catalan manager sends an appropriate offer.
Share on