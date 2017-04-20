Pep Guardiola wants to sign two Juventus stars to solve Man City’s defensive woes
21 April at 10:14Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is aware that he needs to solve his side’s defensive woes if the Citizens want to become credible Premier League and Champions League contenders next season. The Spaniard has reportedly set sights on two top European stars who would reinforce his defensive pack.
According to The Telegraph, Guardiola has not lose any interest in his long-time target Leonardo Bonucci. The British paper claims the former Barcelona boss is ready to offer € 60 million to sign the Italy and Juventus defensive star who rejected a move to the Etihad Stadium last summer signing a contract extension with Juventus just a few months ago.
A source close to the club has confirmed The Telegraph Manchester City want to sign Guardiola next summer. Former Juve boss Antonio Conte would also consider a summer move for the Italian although Chelsea are in pole position to sign Virgil van Dijk for a similar fee, according to the paper.
Bonucci, however, is not the only Juventus Manchester City’s sights. The Spaniard has also been monitoring the Old Lady’s left-back Alex Sandro who is imposing himself among the best wide defenders in Europe. Reports in Italy claim Real Madrid and Bayern Munich would also make a summer bid for the Brazilian who, however, is set to sign a contract extension with the Serie A giants.
