Pep Guardiola speaks about the challenge on the eve of his Manchester City and Arsenal matchup: "When you face a team fresh from so many defeats, it is the most dangerous time to deal with it. I would rather find an Arsenal coming off of many victories. We speak of a great team, with quality in all departments. Arsene and the players are professionals and want to win every game."

On Wenger: "The coaches are strong when they win and poor when they can not, but when it will be back to winning, fans, rest assured, will return to be happy with him. It's not easy to win the Premier League, and I'm fairly certain that the fans respect what Wenger has done and continues to do. His future? His decision will be the best decision for everyone."

Finally, a jab to the international friendlies: "Federations want many more possible players but we want them to come back healthy and play as little as possible. At this time of the season there are already many minutes in the legs, people are training for the Premier, for the Europa League, for qualifiers and it’s risky to play friendly matches, I would avoid them. There are too many matches, and it’s just crazy. "