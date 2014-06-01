Pep urges Man City to extend De Bruyne contract amid Real Madrid links
28 November at 12:00Pep Guardiola is only too well aware of the fact Kevin De Bruyne’s superb performances have drawn interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe. The Belgian midfielder has been sensational so far this season, so it is little wonder some of the continent’s biggest names are interested in signing him.
According to Don Balon, one of them is Real Madrid, whose president Florentino Pérez is said to be very keen on adding the former Wolfsburg man to his star-studded squad.
Manchester City boss Guardiola is determined not to lose his star players, and is putting pressure on his hierarchy to renew De Bruyne’s contract. Pep wants the player to commit to the Premier League leaders with the long-term in mind.
The Catalan has been able to bring out the best in De Bruyne, and sees him as one of the leaders of his team. He is a catalyst for City’s success, both in the present and the future, which is why Guardiola is hell-bent on not losing him to Real Madrid.
