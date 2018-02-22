Pepe Reina is in the Spain squad but not Suso or Callejon...

Napoli keeper Pepe Reina, who is very close to joining AC Milan on a free transfer as he underwent medicals with the rossoneri club, was included in Spain's national team squad for their games against Germany and Argentina. AC Milan's Suso and Napoli's José Maria Callejon did not make the team as they will be staying at home. Here is the entire list of players that Spain coach Lopetegui called up for their upcoming big friendly games :



Keepers: Kepa [Athletic Bilbao], De Gea [Manchester United], Reina [Napoli]



Defenders: Jordi Alba [Barcelona], Marcos Alonso [Chelsea], Nacho [Real Madrid], Carvajal [Real Madrid], Azpilicueta [Chelsea], Odriozola [Real Sociedad], Sergio Ramos [Real Madrid], Piqué [Barcelona]



Midfielders: Isco [Real Madrid], Thiago Alcantara [Bayern Munich], David Silva [Manchester City], Iniesta [Barcelona], Saul Niguez [Atletico Madrid], Parejo [Valencia], Koke [Atletico Madrid]



Strikers: Rodri [Villarreal], Asensio [Real Madrid], Aspas [Celta Vigo], Rodrigo [Valencia], Diego Costa [Atletico Madrid], Lucas Vazquez [Real Madrid].