Pepe Reina says no to Guardiola for Milan

Pepe Reina will be the second free transfer acquistion for Milan. After the signing of Ivan Strinic, the Spanish goalkeeper whose contract with Napoli is expiring has chosen to dress Rossonero after already completing a medical.



As widely reported by Calciomercato.com in recent months, Reina will therefore be a shot at no cost of Milan and will soon be completing a two-year contract with an option on the third year, while waiting to understand what the fate of Gigio Donnarumma will be. But there's more, because Pepe's choice was one with several 'pitfalls'.



PEP? NO, THANKS - Reina has received several offers with different perspectives since last August, when even Paris Saint-Germain were interested in his services for a backup role. The same type of offer came to the Spaniard from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City last January: to sign at no cost to combine with Ederson, as Claudio Bravo is ready to find a new accommodation in June.



Reina had already made his choice, that is to sign with Milan with a longer contract and more prospects of employment, especially if Donnarumma leaves, compared to Man City where he would have risked disappearing from the scene, and also remaining in Italy where Reina's family enjoys living. In short, Pepe has been destined to join the Rossoneri for some time and has preferred the Milan project.