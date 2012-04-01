Pepe is set to commit his future to the club that will see him close out his career at the Santiago Bernabeu. The journal states this morning that the 33-year-old will snub a potential lucrative move to China to stay in the Spanish capital.

According to Portuguese sports daily A Bola , Real Madrid defenderis set to commit his future to the club that will see him close out his career at the Santiago Bernabeu. The journal states this morning that the 33-year-old will snub a potential lucrative move to China to stay in the Spanish capital.

Recent reports suggested that the Portuguese international would be leaving the Champions League holders to head to the Far-East to join the football revolution in China. Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea were also linked with a possible move for the player but now his future seems to be in the famous all-white strip of the Spanish giants.



Pepe joined Real in 2007 from Porto and despite a host of debilitating injuries, has managed to make nearly 250 appearances for Los Blancos. Since heading to the Spanish capital, Pepe has won two league titles, two Champions League crowns and two FIFA World Club Cups. His new deal at the club is thought to be worth around €5 million per season.