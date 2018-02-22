Former Juventus player Roberto Pereyra has given his former team-mates the lowdown on tonight’s Champions League opponents.



The 27-year-old Argentinian midfielder now ply’s his trade in the Premier League with Watford and he recently met Spurs in a game that finished 1-1.





Speaking to ilBianconero.com , Peyreyra warned Juventus that; “They must be careful, they demonstrated how good they were in Turin.

“Here in the Premier League a team runs for 90 minutes and you alays feel it at the end of a game. It will be a great match on a great pitch and to win the game, Juventus will have to match Tottenham’s intensity.”



When asked what Spurs’ weak point he replied; “Juve needs to find space between the lines where they could do some serious damage. Also on the wings Spurs could suffer.”



Finally, when asked if he would like to return to Turin one day he simply replied; “Yes, for sure.”