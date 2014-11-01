The agent of Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin has been talking about his client’s future. The 24-year-old is currently recovering from his second cruciate knee ligament injury in the space of 12 months and the player, who has been a long term target for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, is set for another long spell on the sidelines.



Despite this, clubs are still enquiring about his availability with Serie A side Fiorentina being heavily linked recently. Matteo Roggi, however, told Lady Radio that; “Yes it’s true, Fiorentina were interested in Perin but what the player is worth is not something that they could afford so a deal is not possible.”



He continued; “Mattia is a top player and wants a salary that will reflect this. There are only certain clubs that would be able to meet his demands and unfortunately, Fiorentina is not one of them”. With the Blues current number one, Thibaut Courtois, linked with a return to Atletico Madrid in the summer, the current Premier League leaders will certainly be monitoring Perin’s recovery with great interest.