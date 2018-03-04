Davide Astori's passing shook the entire world of football, most importantly the Italian league. Everyone has been thinking about him as he was a well known player within the Serie A league. Other than Fiorentina, the Italian national team defender also played for AC Milan (in their youth sector), Cagliari and Roma. Here is what Mattia Perin had to say on the matter: " I still don't believe that this is true. It really hurts since Asto was a good friend. We had many great moments together. He was such a great person, he never gave up and he was the first one to recomfort you too. We had great times at Coverciano together and I will always remember Davide's smile! Ciao Davidone". You can view his message bellow...