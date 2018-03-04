Perin on Astori: 'We had many good laughs, I will always remember your smile'
04 March at 23:18Davide Astori's passing shook the entire world of football, most importantly the Italian league. Everyone has been thinking about him as he was a well known player within the Serie A league. Other than Fiorentina, the Italian national team defender also played for AC Milan (in their youth sector), Cagliari and Roma. Here is what Mattia Perin had to say on the matter: " I still don't believe that this is true. It really hurts since Asto was a good friend. We had many great moments together. He was such a great person, he never gave up and he was the first one to recomfort you too. We had great times at Coverciano together and I will always remember Davide's smile! Ciao Davidone". You can view his message bellow...
Non riesco a credere sia vero, non me ne capacito!! È una di quelle botte che ti spezza le gambe e ti spacca il cuore, abbiamo passato tanti momenti fantastici insieme, in campo sei stato un avversario umile e leale e sopratutto forte sempre ultimo a mollare, sempre il primo a dare una parola di conforto, altri momenti ,più che fantastici li abbiamo passati a coverciano soprattutto durante i pranzi e le cene in quello spicchio di tavolo, dove ci facevamo una marea di risate!! E così ti ricorderò per sempre con il sorriso stampato sul tuo viso! Ciao Davidone
