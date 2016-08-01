Inter beat Chelsea in a friendly game player in Singapore on Saturday afternoon. The nerazzurri have managed a 2-1 with goals came courtesy of Ivan Perisic and Stevan Jovetic. The former Man City star missed a penalty in the first half but was the quickest player to pounce on the ball and score the opener for the nerazzurri.Perisic doubled Inter’s lead with less than 10 minutes in the second half beforeKeoffrey Kondogbia’s crazy own goal.Watch the full highlights of the game here :