Manchester United’s quest to land Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic appears to be over after reports from Italy suggest that the 28-year-old will sign a new deal with Inter Milan.



This news will come as a huge blow to boss Jose Mourinho who wanted the player to be his fourth big signing of the summer. United have reportedly given up the chase with the Italian’s not willing to drop their £50M asking price. The Red Devils are only willing to go up to £39M and despite CEO Ed Woodward meeting the players agent this week, the stand-off on the transfer fee will now mean United will look elsewhere.

