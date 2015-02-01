Speaking to the Inter Channel, Nerazzurri’s Ivan Perisic commented on his newly signed contract renewal. "It's a special day, surely there is some emotion and I'm also happy after the stress of the summer. Now let's look ahead and I only think of Inter. After signing, there's only one thing to think about."

SPALLETTI - "For a while I did not make any statements, now I can say that with Spalletti we already talked about the preparation, and he told me that with him I could be an even better Ivan."

HANDANOVIC DECISIVE - "Handanovic has also talked to me about Spalletti, since his days at Udinese, and he has spoken to me only good. We did well in the first two games, and now we have to continue this way. The fans are always so strong, and for us it is even better, so it will be easier with their support.”