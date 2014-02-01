Perisic release clause & Coutinho price-tag revealed: top news of the day

Inter star Ivan Perisic is set to sign a contract extension with the nerazzurri and according to Tuttosport, the Croat will have a € 70 million release clause included in his new contract. Manchester United had been trying to sign the Croat for the entire summer transfer window but the Red Devils failed to match Perisic’s € 55 million price-tag. Meantime in Barcelona, the Blaugrana’s director of sport Robert Fernandez has revealed that the La Liga giants failed to agree a deal to sign Coutinho as Liverpool slapped a € 200 million price-tag on the Brazilian star. Check out the top 10 news of the day.

