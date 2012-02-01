Perišić stokes fire after weekend of debatable refereeing decisions

After last night’s controversial match between Lazio and Torino at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, VAR once again grabbed the headlines with Ciro Immobile being given a red card just before half-time.



Of course, it wasn’t the only debatable refereeing decision of the weekend, with Inter believing they might have had a penalty kick after Medhi Benatia appeared to handle the ball inside his own box. It wasn’t awarded, probably due to the fact the Moroccan had so little time to get himself out the way of the ball.



That didn’t stop Inter winger Ivan Perišić sarcastically posting a video of a similar incident during last night’s encounter, when Ciro Immobile struck the ball against Iago Falque’s hand. Again, no penalty was awarded. Clearly the Croat is still frustrated by the decision and is rueful of the fact there is such confusion between what can be construed as deliberate or accidental handball.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)