Perotti involved in serious car crash
01 December at 11:04AS Roma playmaker Diego Perotti was involved with a horrifying car crash this morning which totaled his Porsche sports car. Fortunately for the club, the Argentine was reportedly unhurt.
Eusebio Di Francesco did not call the left-winger up for their match this afternoon with SPAL.
Perotti is nearing a significant contract extension with the club as he has proved to be vital to their success.
Both Stephan El Shaarawy and Bruno Peres were involved in car wrecks last year.
#AsRoma : guaio #Perotti , incidente in mattinata e Porsche distrutta https://t.co/aTqf4VuwAO pic.twitter.com/cWt92cYkHY— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) December 1, 2017
