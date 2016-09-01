Perotti reveals why he almost went to AC Milan

During an interview with Il Romanista, Roma winger Diego Perotti addressed a whole host of topics such as Monchi, Daniele De Rossi, Boca Juniors, as well as the possibility of him renewing his contract with the Giallorossi. He also spoke about his struggle for playing time under Luciano Spalletti, which almost led to him joining AC Milan.



The Argentine said: “I would not blame him alone. Those decisions were up to him, but I’m not sure I would have stayed if he had – probably not. It’s true that the goal against Genoa changed me a lot. One incident can give you so much. Each coach has his own way of doing things, then they live or die by their choices. Spalletti did not let me play sometimes, but the team was performing well. It’s not true that I do not want to play on the right flank, it’s just that I prefer the left. Both El Shaarawy and I have shown we are better on the left, but I understand the coaches and their ideas.”



(Il Romanista)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)