Pescara drew Bari with a late Pettinari goal earlier on as the stadium errupted. Marco Verratti (who played with Pescara at the start of his career) also celebrated this goal too. The PSG midfielder watched his former club play from Paris as he too celebrated the result. You can view his Instagram post bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. Verratti has had an up and down year for PSG and for the Italian national team as he will surely want to be more consistent in the near future.



View Verratti's post right here :





