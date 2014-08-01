Pescara president reveals Verratti’s favourite team and that’s no good news for Chelsea and Bayern Munich

Pescara president Daniele Sebastiani has revealed Marco Verratti’s favourite club. The Italian playmaker swapped the ‘dolphins’ with PSG in summer 2012 and has become one of the best midfielders in the world since then. Now, Verratti is said to be a top transfer target of Chelsea, Juventus, Inter and Bayern Munich and the announcement of Sebastiani is definitely going to make fans of one of these four teams very happy.



Sebastiani has released a interview with Il Mattino revealing that Verratti snubbed a move to Napoli before joining PSG in four years and a half ago.



“Verratti said no to Napoli because he supports Juventus. De Laurentiis [Napoli president] knows that it’s not my fault. Lapadula snubbed a move to Napoli too because he supports AC Milan.”



“I wanted to sell Verratti to Napoli because they were the only club to have offered almost € 12 million which is just as much as PSG paid for him. Said that, Verratti told everybody he supports Juventus and decided that he didn’t want to play for Napoli.”

