Petagna calls former AC Milan starlet ‘animal’

Atalanta star Andrea Petagna has released an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport to talk about the current campaign with Atalanta. Petagna, a product of AC Milan academy, joined Atalanta last summer and gone on to become one of the best strikers in Serie A although the 22-year-old has been criticized for not scoring enough goals.



“This is something that journalists say, I don’t care about criticisms, I am always the same person and my manager is happy with what I do. He wants to see anger, commitment and assists. He trusts and I always want to improve.”



“I think I must help the team, that’s what I have to do. We are a strong side and playing in Europe helps us. We have three tough games ahead of us now. We are playing well.”



Petagna did also share his thoughts on Bryan Cristante, another product of AC Milan academy who is now contracted with Atalanta as well: “He is an animal. He is strong and looks the same promising player of the AC Milan times. He also have more experience now, he is a reborn footballer.”

