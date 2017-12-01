Petagna cites Gattuso as a great example for youngsters

“Gattuso was a great champion and, above all, an example for young players like me because of his sheer determination. I think he will succeed in transmitting this desire to those who will play for Milan on Saturday. I will return to the stadium where it all started for me, which will be very emotional. I grew up with that shirt, though now I feel like a real Atalantino. I feel the trust of the Percassi family, who believed in me during a very difficult moment of my career.



“I was a Milan fan as a kid, and I’m used to seeing great Milan teams. It’s a difficult moment, but I’m sure they will emerge stronger from it. I’m doing well here and I’m happy. I’m not sure if I will ever return to Milan. I must do everything step by step and prove my worth in Bergamo. Maybe there will be other possibilities in the future.



“We were very competitive against Lazio, and we have proven we can repeat last season’s results. Lazio is a strong team, but we have proved to be at their level. Because we are playing in the Europa League, we have never played so many matches in a campaign. The coach has been fantastic. We train well and we are having a great season. We want to continue like this.



“I would like to score more goals in the second half of the season, but I am also happy to contribute to the team with assists and good performances. We want to achieve our goals together: to progress in Europe and the Coppa Italia, and do well in Serie A too. Scudetto? Inter has a great coach and is a strong club. They are doing really well this year and play good football, but Juventus and Napoli are the strongest teams.



“National team? First I have to do well with Atalanta and then everything else will come in due course. It’s a dream for every young boy to play for their country at the World Cup.”



