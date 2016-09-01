A love never blossomed with the city and especially the fans of his team, but also a sports budget that now cries and that could soon lead to yet another corporate turnaround for Valencia. According to Spanish press, after just three years the possibility exists that would close the cycle of Singapore tycoon Peter Lim (among many candidates in recent years) to lead the Murcielagos. Lim officially started in May 2014 when he took over from Amedeo Salvio a society submerged in debt and unable, except in very rare exploits (like the semi-final of the Europa League in 2014) to keep up with the great historic Spanish clubs. With the stars of the team systematically sold to the highest bidder for budgetary issues and a series of purchases that did not represent an added value, what makes the situation even more complicated is the succession of a disproportionate number of coaches, including the former national coach Cesare Prandelli, who resigned at the end of December, just weeks after his appointment.

The chaos at management level, combined with the bad results of the team (who remained among the bottom of the league) and the increasing pressure of the Valencia fans, has recently led to the farewell announcement in June of the current president Chan Layhoon--now also disliked by much of the local press. The next step would be the departure of the owner, who always managed remotely and often with questionable clubs.