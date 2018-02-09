Petit: Arsenal’s new forward must ‘improve or face summer exit’
09 February at 19:30Alexandre Lacazette is under “massive pressure” at Arsenal and could be sold in the summer, says Emmanuel Petit.
He has, however, managed just one effort in his last 12 appearances and seen Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang snapped up for €62m to see questions being asked of his ongoing presence in North London.
Former Gunners midfielder Petit believes his fellow Frenchman could be moved on at the end of the season, telling The Sun: “Lacazette is under massive pressure. He needs to improve or face the exit this summer. Aubameyang’s signing tells me it might already be too late.”
“Arsene Wenger’s belief in Lacazette has gone. After six months his statistics are not exactly tremendous.”
“Auba is exactly the man Arsenal need.”
Go to comments