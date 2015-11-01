Philipp Lahm reveals what he will do after retirement

Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm is set to retire at the end of the season. The former Germany star has released an interview with Repubblica to reveal what he will do once his career will come to an end at the end of the season.



“First of all I will go on holiday, I hope after the Champions League final on the 3rd of June, I need some rest. I want to become a businessman because I know everything about football, I know how to manage a club and I know how to manage a club like Bayern Munich, but I know nothing about companies and business outside the world of football.”



“I don’t have the right mentality yet and I want to become an entrepreneur. I don’t know what I will be focusing on at the beginning, I could start with staff management, I want to have my won company and be able to manage it. I think it will be nice. As for CEOs my role models are Deichmann and Rossmann. The first one is the leader in German and Europe’s shoe business. His grandpa begun the business with a simple shop and he invested all his money in the company.”

