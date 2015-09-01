Photo: Alexis Sanchez on way to Manchester United
21 January at 13:15Alexis Sanchez is currently in the air and on his way out of London. The soon-to-be ex-Arsenal striker is on a chartered jet and scheduled to land in Manchester later this afternoon.
Upon arrival, the Chilean will undergo medical tests before signing a contract with Manchester United that will make him the most expensive player in the Premier League.
About to earn nearly €500,000 per week, it’s unlikely this will be his final private jet flight.
Alexis Sanchez... #MUFC #ManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/ohMEsG9q9K— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2018
Go to comments