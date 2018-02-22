Gianluigi Buffon in tears as Davide Astori is remembered before Juventus-Udinese.. pic.twitter.com/8EjhAzLPkk — hash (@hashim0307) March 11, 2018

Though Juventus played in London earlier this week, Sunday presented the first time for goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to truly express his feelings about the loss of Davide Astori.The Bianconeri and Azzurri skipper was on the bench for their clash against Udinese on Sunday. Following the moment of silence, Buffon broke down in tears.The Fiorentina captain passed away in his sleep prior to last Sunday’s match. Buffon and the rest of Juventus attended his funeral in Florence the morning after their victory against Tottenham in Champions League.