Fiorentina warm up: everyone, including coach Pioli, wearing Astori's number 13 shirt.

His shirt is still hanging in its place in the changing room pic.twitter.com/hKwqFlRSgp — Vieri Capretta (@VieriCapretta) March 11, 2018

Fiorentina have the impossible task of playing a match only one week after the death of its captain, Davide Astori.Among the numerous tributes planned throughout the day, the entire team took to the pitch for warmups wearing Astori’s jersey and number. The ‘13’ will be, henceforth, retired by the club, as well as Cagliari.Even manager Stefano Pioli, who struggled to hold back tears during a press conference on Saturday, wore Astori’s shirt before they hosted Benevento.