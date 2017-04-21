Sono felice di presentarvi questo nuovo progetto. Da oggi il mio vino è disponibile su: http://www.fabiocordellacantine.com/shop/it/ Un post condiviso da Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) in data: 21 Apr 2017 alle ore 10:25 PDT

Gianluigi Buffon is having a great season as his team is doing very well in both the league standings and the UEFA Champions league. Juventus just recently eliminated Barcelona as they will now face Monaco in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions league.Many people say that Gigi Buffon is like good old Italian wine: as he ages, he only gets better. The interesting thing is that Buffon will now have his own wine brand. The Italian legend has just recently posted his new wine project on social media as you can take a look down bellow :