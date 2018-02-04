It’s not often we at Calciomercato.com/en write about Primavera teams. However, Saturday’s primavera Derby della Mole was worth following…even before a middle finger was flung towards the stands at the end.



Torino came into the clash with Juventus as heavy favorites. However, a late goal by Ariel Jakupovic saw the Bianconeri emerge with the 1-0 victory.



As the players provocatively went towards the Torino curva to celebrate, Leandro Fernandes gave the Toro faithful a little more than they bargained for. See the picture below.



No word on what supplemental discipline he’ll receive.

