"Just play the good players! They can always play together."



With Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s move to Arsenal due to be confirmed imminently, speculation has been growing over when the official announcement will come.It seems that the hold-up is coming from the time it is taking Manchester United to get the Alexis Sánchez deal over the line, and some fans have grown impatient.Earlier today we at Calciomercato.com published said picture believing it to be real, but it has since come to light that it is anything but. Still we await news of when the former Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder will be confirmed as Arsène Wenger’s first signing of this January transfer window.Meanwhile, the French tactician has insisted he will have absolutely no problem finding a way in which to deploy Mesut Özil and Mkhitaryan in the same team.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)