New Roma defender Jonathan Silva is training with the first team for the first time since arriving in Italy at the January transfer deadline.



The left back arrived with a persisting injury which has prevented him from training with his new teammates. However, with his health improving, and their Champions League match at Shakhtar Donetsk on the horizon, the Portuguese national is on the pitch at Trigoria.



He’ll serve as Aleksandar Kolarov’s understudy for the remainder of this season.

