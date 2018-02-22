Photo: Team president storms pitch with gun in protest

The Greek Super League match between PAOK and AEK Athens was postponed on Sunday after the former's owner, who appeared to be armed with a gun, and his entourage stormed the pitch following the disallowing of a late goal.



PAOK thought they had secured a last-gasp win with an 89th-minute effort, only for the referee to alter his decision following the protestations of AEK players. The goal was ultimately disallowed, meaning PAOK were unable to usurp their rivals at the top of the table.



That sparked angry scenes in the stands and numerous people entered the pitch, including PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis and his security detail. Savvidis, who appeared to usher his players off the pitch, confronted referee Giorgios Kominis and was then led away by his security.



He then had to be restrained as he appeared to aim some angry words towards one of the match officials.



The match was postponed after the referee went down the tunnel. Although the officials re-emerged later, PAOK claimed on Twitter the game "was finally halted with the score 1-0" in favour of the home side, despite the late goal initially seeming to be disallowed.

