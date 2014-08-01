It is a full day of training at Coverciano for the Italian national team, who are deep into their World Cup qualifying preparations. The Azzurri have two decisive matches on their docket, Saturday in Madrid against Spain, then Tuesday in Reggio Emilia against Israel. Spain and Italy lead the group both on 16 points, but Spain have a better goal difference (+18 compared to +14). This will be Italy tactician Giampiero Ventura’s biggest game in his short time in charge of the Azzurri, and the pressure will be on the ex Torino coach.