Earlier this afternoon we reported that Juventus’ star striker Gonzalo Higuain was forced from the pitch with an apparent left ankle injury during the Derby della Mole.



In the opening seconds, the Argentine goalscorer collided with Torino’s goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigue, which sent him to ground.



Despite gutting out the next 15 minutes, Higuain’s body told him he couldn’t continue and took himself off in favor of Federico Bernardeschi.



Stay tuned for updates on Higuain’s status. See pictures from the moment he went down injured in the gallery:

