Photos: Inter Milan defender Skriniar reveals he's a two-sport star
15 February at 13:00Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar paid a visit to local Serie B ice hockey team Hockey Milano Rossoblu prior to its Coppa Italia final on Thursday night.
In an interview with Dugout, the Slovakian revealed that he shares a passion for the sport which he used to play, and even considered turning professional.
Inter Milan fans should be happy he chose football though as he's proven to be a key piece to their unexpected success this season.
At the practice he posed for pictures with fellow stars Riccardo Pignatti, Marcello Borghi, Fabrizio Senoner, and Simone Asinelli. He even unveiled Milano's new home sweater for next season.
Hockey Milano hosts HC Eppan/Appiano Pirates Thursday evening at Agora Stadio Ghiaccio as the Rossoblu look to defend their badge.
Tickets are €12 and can be found HERE
