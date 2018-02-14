Photos: Is this Arsenal’s 2018-19 home shirt?

SHOW GALLERY

Fresh off of their shocking 5-1 thumping of Everton in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s debut on Saturday, Arsenal fans awake to leaked images of, what may be, next year’s primary kit.



Footy Headlines has the scoop on the images that have appeared online Sunday morning showing the Gunners’ potential shirt.



It’s different from past home designs in two ways. First, it’s designed to give a ‘heathered’ look of interwoven material. Secondly, and most notably, the Fly Emirates logo is smaller and located under the Arsenal crest. However, the size and position of the ad casts doubt on the authenticity of the photo.