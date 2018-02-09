Photos: Is this the ugliest soccer jersey in the world?
09 February at 20:40American soccer has historically been a testing ground for some of the most unique and innovative ideas in soccer history. In fact, America was the first country to incorporate VAR. It was also the first to implement…and eventually trash…the running shootout.
This past week, United Soccer League (2nd division) expansion club the Las Vegas Lights certainly added their entry into American soccer lore with the unveiling of their inaugural jersey. Unsurprisingly, it generated immediate buzz online.
While it’s nowhere near as…unique…as the Colorado Caribous’ famous fringed shirts, it certainly has a flair of its own, which matches that of its home city.
