During last night’s 2-0 defeat to Genoa, Inter Milan looked a bit different than they normally do…and we’re not just talking about their poor performance on the pitch.



Indeed, the Nerazzuri debuted a unique away kit for the match in Genova. The all-white getup differed from their typical away kit, and we think it looked gorgeous.



The standard away kit features multi-colored shoulders, but last night’s was all white; but for an underarm strip.



No word on why it was worn, nor whether it will be seen again this season.



See their standard away kit below, and view more images of last night’s simple yet beautiful look.

