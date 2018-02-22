Photos: Rossoneri fans arrive at The Emirates for Arsenal-Milan

No one can question the commitment of AC Milan fans in London tonight.



Despite the reality of facing devastating odds, droves of Rossoneri fans are descending upon The Emirates for their club’s second leg Europa League knockout match against Arsenal.



After losing 0-2 at the San Siro in the first leg, Gennaro Gattuso’s squad faces an uphill task of, not only having to win on opponent soil, but having to score at least twice without conceding.



Thousands have made the plane ride from Milan to London for the event. Kickoff is at 9pm Italian time.



