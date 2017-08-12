Take a look at the picture bellow :

Con el panita il capitano del Morocco @m.benatia5 sempre belli #forzajuve #supercoppaTIM Un post condiviso da Juan Cuadrado (@cuadrado) in data: 12 Ago 2017 alle ore 06:04 PDT

Juventus are set to take on Lazio in Rome as both clubs are ready to fight it out for the Italian Supercup. Cuadrado isn't sure to start tomorrow as it will likely be him or Douglas Costa upfront. Here is an interesting picture of Cuadrado alongside the "captain of Morocco" Mehdi Benatia as they dressed up in a "Men in Black" version. Benatia should start tomorrow's final as Juve will be looking to start of their season on the right foot.