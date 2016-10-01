Pics- Dybala will wear Juve's number 10 shirt
09 August at 21:28Paulo Dybala will be wearing Juve's number 10 jersey. Not only will Dybala be staying with Juve but he will also wear a jersey that comes with a lot of pressure. There had been rumors circulating that Barcelona had interest in him to replace Neymar but Dybala will now be staying at Juve as he changed his shirt number to number 10 ahead of their Supercup game against Lazio. Paul Pogba had also changed his number 6 to number 10 the year before he left Juve for Manchester United. The Bianconeri will be hoping to keep Dybala for longer than this...
