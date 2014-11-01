Former Liverpool and England midfielder Jermaine Pennant is set to continue his playing career at non-League Billericay Town. The 34-year-old, who collected a Champions League runners-up medal with the Reds in 2007 when they were defeated by AC Milan, has agreed to join the part-timers and link up with former Premier League stars Paul Konchesky and Jamie O’Hara.



All the talk however, centre’s around Pennant’s model wife Alice Goodwin, who is set to get heads turning when she comes to watch her husband play on a Saturday afternoon. The capacity at Billericay Town is 3,500; the current amount of season tickets sold is unknown at this time.