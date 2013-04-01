Watch Nikola Kalinic's first medicals in Milan

Guarda le prime visite mediche di Nikola Kalinic a Milano pic.twitter.com/QdxMsDibd3 — AC Milan (@acmilan) 21 agosto 2017

Today was Nikola Kalinic's first day in Milano as he is set to become an AC Milan player. He finished his medicals earlier today as he now also finishing up his last physical tests. He will then put pen to paper on his new Milan contract tomorrow at 12H00 (Italy time) as he will then officially be a new rossoneri player. Vincenzo Montella wanted him badly as Kalinic will add a lot of depth to Milan's attack. André Silva and Patrick Crutone are Milan's other current front-men.