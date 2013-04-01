Pics: This is Nikola Kalinic' first day in Milano as he will sign his contract tomorrow
21 August at 21:20Today was Nikola Kalinic's first day in Milano as he is set to become an AC Milan player. He finished his medicals earlier today as he now also finishing up his last physical tests. He will then put pen to paper on his new Milan contract tomorrow at 12H00 (Italy time) as he will then officially be a new rossoneri player. Vincenzo Montella wanted him badly as Kalinic will add a lot of depth to Milan's attack. André Silva and Patrick Crutone are Milan's other current front-men.
Watch Nikola Kalinic's first medicals in Milan— AC Milan (@acmilan) 21 agosto 2017
Guarda le prime visite mediche di Nikola Kalinic a Milano pic.twitter.com/QdxMsDibd3
