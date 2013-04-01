Claudio Marchisio's name has been talked about a lot today as reports have surfaced that Milan might have some interest in him. Juve do not want to sell him but if a solid offer arrives and Marchisio agrees on leaving, then they might consider it. Last night, Bonucci posted a picture of him and his new Milan teammates celebrating. Interestingly enough, Marchisio gave his Instagram post a like. They are good friends but can this mean something more than just a friendly act? It could very well be as his future remains in doubt as of now ....



