Blaise Matuidi is ready to live a new experience as he has been at PSG for numerous years now. He is now ready to play in Italy as the Bianconeri acquired him for 20 million euros plus another 10.5 million euros in bonuses. Juve are currently taking on Cagliari (2-0) as Matuidi posted this on his official Twitter page earlier today: " Yes I am ready for this new start". The French player might come in as a substitute in today's game for the Bianconeri.