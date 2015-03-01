Pics- Supercup, Superwags : Juve vs Lazio, who wins...

SHOW GALLERY

Juventus and Lazio are set to face each-other in tonight's Italian Supercup at the Olimpico stadium in Rome. Simone Inzaghi's team will try to get some revenge over Juventus as they lost to Allegri's team a few months ago in the Coppa Italia final (with goals from Dani Alves and Bonucci). As their husbands and boyfriends play tonight's game, here are a few pictures of some Juve and Lazio superwags at the beach.

​

You can view the pictures in the gallery section.





















