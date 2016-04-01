Pics: Take a look at Milan's new captain against Betis
09 August at 21:57Milan had an amazing transfer summer so far as they signed 10 new players to their roster (Donnarumma, Conti, Bonucci, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Borini, André Silva) and they aren't done yet. Today against Betis was Leonardo Bonucci's first start for Milan as he was wearing the captain's armband (even if Montolivo also started) as this surely means that Bonucci is Milan's new captain.
You can take a look at the pictures in our gallery section right here.
Go to comments